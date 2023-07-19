MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced that several summer programs will be closed on July 19 due to power outages from severe storms.
The list of schools include:
- E.E Jeter ES
- Frayser ES
- Westside ES
- Barret's Chapel ES
- Shelby Oaks ES
- Treadwell ES
- Treadwell MS
- Wells Station ES
- White Station ES
- Highland Oaks ES
- Ross ES
- Ford Road ES
- Germantown ES
- Germanshire ES
- Cordova M
- Highland Oaks MS
- Grahamwood ES
- Sea Isle ES
Severe thunderstorms and over 65 mph winds roared through the Mid-South Tuesday night, July 18, at approximately 6 p.m.
According to MLGW, as many as 138,738 customers were without power at one time.
The Memphis area is currently experiencing the aftermath, including downed power lines, trees knocked over, and tens of thousands of people in the dark.
