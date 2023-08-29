TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - An 18-wheeler crashed and exploded into flames in Tipton County Tuesday afternoon, according to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.
The sheriff said the tanker truck was traveling down Highway 14 and crashed near Mt. Carmel Road around noon.
Amazingly, no one was injured as black smoke billowed and flames raged from the crash.
The crash did close all traffic both north and south on Highway 14, the sheriff said.
Sheriff Beasley said that fire fighters would be battling the blaze and assessing any hazards associated with the crash for several hours, urging drivers to find another route.
