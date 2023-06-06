TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A teenager is behind bars for accidentally shooting someone while recording Snapchat videos.
On June 5, the Tipton County Sheriff's Office went to the scene of a shooting on Whitehorn Road, in Covington.
When deputies arrived, they saw three boys, one of whom a 17-year-old, who had been shot.
The victim was taken to Baptist Tipton Hospital, and was later taken to Regional One in Memphis.
While at the scene, investigators spoke to multiple witnesses who said 18-year-old Logan Wall was the suspect, deputies said.
According to the sheriff's office, Wall turned himself in, said the shooting was accidental while the boys were making Snapchat videos with the firearm.
Wall was charged a count of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
“While Tennessee law now allows the possession and carry of handguns, training on how to properly and safely handle them is critical, as is evident in this case", said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. "This incident could have ended in tragedy due to the reckless behavior between two teens trying to make videos. I certainly hope others learn from this and we don't continue to see our teens shot while playing with guns. We will continue to pray for our victim’s speedy recovery."
