MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager was charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary, after allegedly breaking into over a dozen cars in one night.
Between the late hours of April 19, and the early morning hours of April 20, Memphis Police received multiple reports of cars getting broken into:
- 2021 Jeep broken into on Texel Cove
- 2010 Dodge broken into on Texel Cove
- 2017 Nissan broken into on Texel Cove
- 2017 BMW broken into on Dokkum Drive
- Victim reported three vehicles broken into on Dokkum Drive, a 2023 Chevy, 2020 Chevy, and 2016 Chevy.
- 2008 Mercedes Benz broken into on Dokkum Drive
- 2023 Toyota broken into on Markim Drive
- 2017 Jeep broken into on Markim Drive
- 2011 Mercedes broken into on Markim Drive
- 2017 Hyundai Sonata broken into on Markim Drive
- 2020 Dodge broken into on Harlingen Drive
- 2015 Kia Optima broken into on Harlingen Drive
- 2022 Lexus broken into on Harlingen Drive
- 2017 Chevy broken into on Van Der Veer Drive
- 2020 Dodge broken into on Van Der Veer Drive
During investigations, Bartlett Police arrested one of the suspects.
While in custody, the suspect told police they were accompanied by two other people, police said.
Bartlett Police shared this information with Memphis Police, which is when MPD began their own investigation.
After tracking a cell phone's location, Jaden Young, 18, was shown to be present during the car break-in spree.
Jaden Young was arrested and charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary, attempted vehicle burglary, and theft of property $1,000 or less.
Young has a court date on May 24.
