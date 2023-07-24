PANOLA, Miss. - A man is dead, two others injured after a shooting at a block party, according to the Panola County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
On Sunday July 23, at around 12:28 a.m., deputies received a radio call for help at 1778 Shiloh Road in Courtland, Miss, PCSO said.
According to PCSO, deputies arrived on the scene and tried to shut down the event where over a thousand people were.
When deputies tried to shut it down, multiple shots were fired from several unknown suspects, PCSO said.
18-year-old, Jordan Henderson, was killed by the gunfire, PCSO said.
PCSO said two other men were injured, one by a vehicle while fleeing from the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
PCSO urges anyone with information about the incident to call Panola County CrimeStoppers at 662-209-2011.
