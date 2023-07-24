PANOLA, Miss. - A man died and two others were injured after a shooting at a block party over the weekend, according to the Panola County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 23, deputies received a radio call for help on Shiloh Road in Courtland, Miss., PCSO said.
According to PCSO, deputies arrived on the scene and tried to stop the party with over 1,000 people.
When deputies tried to shut it down, multiple shots were fired from several unknown suspects, PCSO said.
Jordan Henderson, 18, was killed by the gunfire, PCSO said.
PCSO said two other men were injured, one by a vehicle while fleeing from the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
PCSO urges anyone with information about the incident to call Panola County CrimeStoppers at 662-209-2011.
