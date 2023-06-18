MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager is behind bars after shots were fired in downtown Memphis, according to Memphis Police.
On June 17 at approximately 11:35 p.m., police went to a shots fired call on Peabody Place and Rufus Thomas Boulevard.
When officers arrived, a man told them he was injured, possibly from a ricochet.
The victim was treated at the scene by MFD, and then later released.
While searching the area, officers were told about two suspects who fired the shots from the parking garage on Peabody Place.
One of the men, identified as Jose Alvarado, had a handgun.
Alvarado was charged for having a prohibited weapon.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
