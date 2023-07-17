MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Montario Fifer is one of 15 people facing charges for playing a role in a smash and grab burglary ring.

CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County announced Monday he was the burglary ring's kingpin and was brought down by an anonymous tip.

FOX13 brings you the latest on crime in your community.

Almost every day, we ask our viewers to reach out to CrimeStoppers if they have any information.

One tip recently paid off in a big way.

Over the course of 17 pages, Fifer’s indictment lists dozens of victims he is accused of burglarizing.

'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after CrimeStoppers tip, officials say A 19-year-old with over 30 felony warrants is behind bars due to a police tip, according to Memphis Police.

According to CrimeStoppers, the tip that led to him being charged resulted in more than 50 cases being closed.

“In my memory, it’s the biggest we have had in a long time,” David Wayne Brown, executive director of CrimeStoppers, said.

At the end of June, Memphis Police announced arrests and indictments in “Operation Broken Bottles,” an investigation into a “mob-like ring” behind smash and grab burglaries.

Officials said four of the suspects were arrested that day, including 19-year-old Fifer.

Fifer is charged with more than 40 counts of car burglaries, 10 counts of stealing guns, one count of stealing a car and two counts of burglarizing businesses.

Those businesses include a liquor store and a convenience store.

“He really was in charge. He recruited other people and taught them how to break into cars and do it within eight seconds,” Brown said. “He had a lot of folks coming in, most of them very young.”

According to Brown, Fifer was the burglary ring’s “kingpin.”

He said Fifer and the other suspects were charged thanks to a single anonymous tip.

“They started investigating him and it turned into a huge case,” Brown said. There were several people in the gang and they have all been arrested now. That’s all thanks to that one tip.”

Brown said CrimeStoppers is on track to hit an all-time yearly record for the number of tips received.

The nonprofit reports it has already given out more than 100 rewards totaling nearly $80,000 in 2023.

He said seeing the ring brought down was gratifying for him and his coworkers but he is also glad to see more people standing up against the city’s rising crime rates.

“People begin to be afraid. People begin to ask if they want to stay in Memphis. We have heard that a little bit lately,” Brown said. “This city doesn’t need that. This city needs to come to grips with the crime problem and change the nexus. We have got to get a handle on it.”

Anyone with information on a crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously at 901-528-CASH.

You could be eligible for up to $2,000 in reward money.