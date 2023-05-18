MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two attempted car break-in suspects were in custody after they led officers on a chase through Memphis and parts of Arkansas on Thursday night, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), an officer tried around 6:30 p.m. to stop two people near Interstate 40 and Sycamore View after they tried to break into a vehicle.
The suspects took off in a vehicle and tried to ram into a police car, MPD said.
The suspects were followed to West Memphis, Ark., where they were taken into custody with the help of Arkansas authorities near Mile Marker No. 280 on the interstate after a brief foot chase.
No injuries were reported.
No other details were released in ongoing investigation, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives