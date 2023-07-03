MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 11-month-old girl and a 1-year-old girl were shot in East Memphis on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said a 19-year-old woman was also shot by the gunfire that rang out around 5:30 p.m. on Flamingo Road Sunday evening.
Both baby girls were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition but are expected to survive, police said.
The woman was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.
Four people sped off after the shooting and led police on a chase into Arkansas, according to Memphis Police.
Arkansas State Police said that they picked up the four people as they entered Arkansas on I-55 and arrested the four going Eastbound on I-40.
FOX13 has reached out to Arkansas State Police to learn more about the charges those people face.
