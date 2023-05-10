MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A two-vehicle crash slowed down traffic Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 55, police said.
A flipped car was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on the interstate north of Shelby Drive and south of Raines, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
As of 3:30 p.m., two lanes have reopened.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man was rushed to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.
Police asked drivers to use alternate routes as the crash investigation is ongoing.
