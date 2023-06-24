DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - DeSoto County Deputies, DeSoto EMS, & Bridgetown Fire went to a serious four wheeler accident involving two children, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).
According to DCSO, the kids were seriously injured.
The children were wearing helmets, and deputies say that it could have been much worse if they were not.
Deputies would like to express the importance of using extreme caution when operating ATVs, and remember it is illegal to operate ATVs on public roads.
