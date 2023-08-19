MEMPHIS, Tenn. Two people are dead and one person is critical after a two-car crash, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said that the crash happened on Lamar and Clearpool around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night.
Two people were pronounced dead at the hospital and one person is in critical condition at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
