MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An accidental electrical fire killed two people at a Midtown high rise, according to Memphis Fire.
MFD reports the fire was put out in just 15 minutes, but the quick response was not enough to prevent a loss of life.
“Well, the fire alarm was going off and I was asleep. We all went outside. Some of us were kind of slow because they have routine fire drills, so we just thought it was that,” Cameron Williamson, a resident at Bryton Tower on Poplar Avenue, said. “Then we saw that it was an actual fire.”
Memphis Fire said only one unit burned. It was on the seventh floor, so firefighters had to use ladder trucks to get in.
Officials said some of the neighboring units were evacuated, but most were told to shelter in place.
“At this time, we do have one fire fatality on the scene, unfortunately, and one that was transported in critical condition to Regional One Burn,” Qwanesha Ward, a spokesperson for the Memphis Fire Department, said Friday afternoon.
She later said the injured victim died at the hospital.
The door and balcony of the unit that caught fire were visibly scorched.
A neighbor told FOX13 the unit was just a floor below him and he knew the people who lived there.
“The lady that passed away was bedridden and I understand her husband is in the hospital,” Chuck Dewberry said. “I guess he was trying to get her out.”
When residents headed back inside, many found severe water damage to their homes. They were heartbroken to learn that two of their neighbors didn’t make it.
“Everyone in this building is pretty close,” Williamson said. “We all kind of know each other and look after each other.
Memphis Fire said the victims, a man and a woman, were both 61 years old. The fire is estimated to have caused $100,000 in damage.
