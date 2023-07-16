WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Two people are detained after a hostage situation, according to West Memphis Police Department.
On July 16 at around 8:00 a.m., negotiators and SWAT were at the scene of a hostage situation at Motel 6 in West Memphis, police said.
No other information has been released at this time.
FOX13 is keeping up with the story and will keep you updated.
