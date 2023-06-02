MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two employees at massage parlors were arrested for sexual battery, police said.
Jianhua Su, 58, and Canpei Chen, 50, were charged with one count of sexual battery, records show.
At the Ochi Relax Massage Parlor inside Oak Court Mall in East Memphis, a woman called the police March 3 after one of the business's workers was alleged to sexually violate her during a massage, according to an affidavit.
Without consent the worker placed the woman's hands on his genitals, police say.
The woman left the location, then called police who identified Su as the person responsible, records show.
He was arrested on May 31 after police conducted an undercover option.
An undercover police officer visited another Ochi Relax Massage Parlor location inside Wolfchase Galleria in Cordova on May 31.
While receiving a massage, the worker inappropriately and forcefully placed his hands on the officer's body without consent, the affidavit said.
Additional officers at the business arrested Chen.
Both men's bonds were set each at $2,500.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police on June 1 asking if they were looking for more victims in relation to this case.
According to Memphis Police spokesperson, these incidences are still under investigation.
