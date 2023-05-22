MEMPHIS, Tenn. - During a police chase, a man jumped out the moving car, leaving behind two young girls, according to Memphis Police.
On May 21 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., a blue 2006 Infiniti was stolen on I-240 and Getwell Road.
Later that day, MPD saw the stolen Infiniti on St Elmo Avenue and Range Line Road.
Police attempted to make a traffic stop, due to an expired temporary tag, but the driver in the Infiniti drove off, police said.
During the police pursuit, the driver in the Infiniti, Antwan Allen, jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot, leaving behind his 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old niece.
Allen was arrested after a brief foot chase.
When officers approached the vehicle, they saw the two girls were not in a car seat, court records showed.
Antwan Allen was charged with two counts of child abuse, evading arrest, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and violation of vehicle registration.
Allen is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.
