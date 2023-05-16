Police Lights WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a shooting.

At approximately 9:03 p.m., Memphis Police went to an address on Old Bailey Court, off Oxford Park Drive, regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, a man and woman were both found shot.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Additionally, the woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray SUV.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

