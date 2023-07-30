MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people hurt, including a child, during a hit-and-run crash, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at l-55 Elvis Presley, police said.
A child was taken to Le Bonhuer Children's Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
A woman was taken to Methodist South Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
According to police, the suspect responsible fled the scene.
No other information have been released.
