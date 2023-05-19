Generic police lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were seriously hurt after a crash near the Memphis International Airport on Friday night, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Shelby Drive and Chevron Road. The crash was reported just after 9:30 p.m.

The two people injured transported from the scene in critical condition, police said.

Police asked drivers to use alternate routes as officers work to clear the scene.

