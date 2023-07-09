Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. 

At around 1:52 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 1335 Bellevue, MPD said. 

A 17-year-old man was taken to Regional One Health (ROH) in critical condition, according to MPD.

Officers were then called to the 1900 block of Bonnie, where the second victim was located, MPD said.

MPD said a 29-year-old woman was taken to ROH in critical condition. 

MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH

