MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two women were injured after a rollover crash on Thursday evening near Christian Brothers University, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at East Parkway South and Avery Avenue. One of the vehicles overturned.
Two women were injured, including one in critical condition; the other was not seriously hurt, police said.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
No other details were released.
