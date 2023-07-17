Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were injured after a shooting Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD)

Around 8:49 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in North Hollywood, MPD said.

A man was spotted on the scene and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

A second man was located at Methodist North Hospital in non-critical condition. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

