2 injured, including a child, after crash in Midtown, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child is injured after a crash in Midtown, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at East Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near East Moreland Avenue just before 11:50 a.m., MPD said. 

According to MPD, a child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital non-critical. 

Another person was located on the scene and taken to Methodist North Hospital non-critical, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

