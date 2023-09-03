MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child is injured after a crash in Midtown, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at East Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near East Moreland Avenue just before 11:50 a.m., MPD said.
According to MPD, a child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital non-critical.
Another person was located on the scene and taken to Methodist North Hospital non-critical, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 high-end cars stolen at local business, police say
- Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, police say
- 3 dead, 3 severely injured after crash on Summer Avenue, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives