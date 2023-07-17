MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men died after a shooting Monday afternoon in Whitehaven, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 5 p.m. to a shooting on Scenic Pines Court and found a crashed Camry with three people in it.
Two men had been shot, while a woman was injured in the crash, police said.
Police said that one man died at the scene, while a second man who had been shot and a woman who was injured in the crash was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.
A third man who had been shot arrived at Methodist South by private vehicle and was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said that "a disagreement" between two groups led to the shooting.
Police initially said that a man was detained in the shooting but a later update said that no charges had been filed and that the investigation was ongoing.
FOX13 had the only camera at the Highland Meadows Apartments off Airways Boulevard when paramedics pulled a man out of a vehicle.
Investigators said the black Toyota Camry had three people inside it when they arrived on scene.
“Well, it’s a little scary considering I live right across the street,” said Anderson Ayers, a man who lives in the area.
Ayers said he has five young boys.
“I don’t know. I don’t think it’s a gun control thing. I think it’s how people are raised,” he added.
Police have not released the names of the men who died.
“If you teach your kids how to deal with problems or how to argue without wanting to fight, you can have a conflict and still get over it. You don’t have to have a conflict and end it with somebody dying,” said Ayers.
