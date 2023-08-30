MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were charged after a search warrant in regard to a drug investigation was issued, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit served a search warrant in regard to a drug investigation in North Memphis, MPD said.

The investigation took place at 911 Kney Street where officers located two suspects and took them into custody, police said.

According to MPD, the two suspects were identified as Justin Blue and Dantell Royal.

While the warrant was executed, officers found magazines for various weapons, a programmer, digital scales, multiple rounds of various types of ammunition, marijuana, two Glock handguns with switches on them, promethazine, a Glock handgun and currency, police said.

20-year-old Dantrell Royal currently face six charges.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission, attempt to commit a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and possession of a controlled substance of promethazine, police said.

According to MPD, Royal is out on a $5,000 bond.

18-year-old Justin Blue currently face 50 charges.

He was wanted in connection to multiple crimes across the city, police said.

On July 23, 2023, just before 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on McNeil Street, according to MPD.

Officers found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive, police said.

According to MPD, the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

He was also wanted for other crimes that included aggravated assault, multiple auto burglaries, being reckless while armed and auto theft, police said.

During these investigations, media releases that contained videos and photos were released, police said.

Justin Blue was identified as one of the suspects in all of the cases listed, police said.

Blue has been charged with first degree murder, four counts of aggravated Assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, 17 counts of theft of property worth $10,000-$60,000, 17 counts of auto burglary, seven counts of theft of property $1,000 or less and violation of probation, police said.

Police said his bond was set as $2,650,000.00.