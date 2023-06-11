MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer sends two men to the hospital Sunday morning.
At approximately 7:15 a.m., Memphis Police went to an address near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive.
Two men were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison
- Man dead in southeast Memphis shooting, police say
- Memphis-area company making solar eclipse viewing glasses
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives