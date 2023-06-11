Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer sends two men to the hospital Sunday morning.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., Memphis Police went to an address near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive.

Two men were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

