mapco express robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two armed suspects demanded money from a business, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

On June 28 around 1:20 a.m., officers arrived at Mapco Express located at 3271 E. Shelby Dr. where a robbery took place, according to MPD.

According to MPD, the suspects walked in and were armed with a rifle.

MPD said the suspects proceeded to demand money from the registers.

The suspects retrieved the money and were seen leaving the business where they walked in an unknown direction, MPD said.

MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News