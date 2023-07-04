BOLIVAR, Tenn. - Two people were shot to death in Bolivar on Tuesday morning, officials said.
TBI said the shooting happened early Tuesday on Johnson Street near Naylor and East Sycamore streets.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
TBI said that it joined the Bolivar Police Department in the investigation.
No other details were released.
In a statement on Facebook, Bolivar Mayor Julian A. McTizic called the shooting "an act of senseless violence."
His full statement is below:
"Our community has been struck once again by an act of senseless violence. Early this morning, the lives of young men were taken way too soon while leaving countless others in mourning.
We will work diligently in our pursuit of justice for the families of these young men.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those affected by this tragedy. We mourn as a community with you and pray for peace and strength in the days and weeks ahead."
