MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shot was fired during a robbery, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 12, 2023, around 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Marathon at 8 South Parkway, MPD said.
MPD said they were advised that the victim parked their vehicle on the side of building before entering the gas station.
When the victim left the business, two men armed with handguns approached them demanding property, MPD said.
During the incident one of the male suspects fired a shot into the air, police said.
The victim told MPD that the suspects took an AR-style rifle from his vehicle.
The men fled the scene in the victim's 2023 Kia Forte and a gray Chevrolet Impala, police said.
The victim's car has not been recovered.
MPD urges anyone with any information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
