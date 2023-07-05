FORREST CITY, Ark. - Two men are on the run after they escaped from the St. Francis County jail, the Forrest City Police Department said Wednesday.
The first escapee is Justin Williams. Records show he is a 34-year-old from West Memphis.
The second escapee is Jerry Reyes. Records show is a 39-year-old from Forrest City.
