MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 2-month-old girl died and a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital after a crash in Parkway Village Monday morning.
The crash happened on May 15 near the intersection of Knight Arnold Road and Castleman Street, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said three adults and three other children were also taken to the hospital.
In all, a 4-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition a 20-year-old man was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition, a 27-year-old woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, a 29-year-old woman was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition and two 10-year-olds were taken to Baptist Peds in non-critical condition.
The 2-month-old was pronounced deceased at Le Bonheur shortly after arriving at the hospital, MPD said.
A witness from the accident described how the incident unfolded to FOX13.
"When he hit her, she hit the pole, and her babies were ejected from the car," the woman said.
"She kept saying 'My babies! My babies!'... I pulled her 3-month-old baby away from under the car," the woman continued.
