MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a shooting on a major Memphis interstate.
Two people were shot and taken to the hospital from Interstate-240 and Lamar Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people sitting in a Chevy Camero. One of the victims was shot in the stomach, and the second victim was found 15 feet away from the car.
Officers said they found a handgun inside the car which turned out to be stolen from a residential home in Covington.
A witness told police he saw the victim's car and sports car speed past him. A third car that was around a quarter mile behind the other two also passed the witness.
At some point during the chase, the black car pulled over near the Getwell exit.
The third car then pulled over and someone got out of the car and started shooting into the victim's car. The suspects then drove away.
Both victims are listed in critical condition.
