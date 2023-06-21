1 dead after three-vehicle crash in Southwest Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person died after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in southwest Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 9 p.m. to a crash on Weaver Road near Fields and Levi roads and found an SUV on its side.
Police initially said two people were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Just before 9:30 p.m., police provided an update and said that three vehicles were involved in the crash and that five people were rushed to the hospital.
Two were seriously hurt while three were in non-critical condition, police said.
Police said that one of the people who was critically injured later died.
Speeding is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.
No other details were released.
