MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Valley Forge neighborhood, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 3 p.m. to Methodist South Hospital and found two people who had arrived there in a private vehicle after being shot.
They were later transferred to Regional Health One in critical condition, police said.
Police said the shooting took place on Builders Way, just south of West Fairway Avenue.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
