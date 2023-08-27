Car crash generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 2 people seriously injured after crash in Raleigh, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a one-vehicle accident in the area of Old Allen Road and New Allen Road at around 1:35 p.m., MPD said. 

According to police, officers located two people and they were transported to are hospitals in critical condition. 

No other information has been released. 

