MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 2 people seriously injured after crash in Raleigh, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a one-vehicle accident in the area of Old Allen Road and New Allen Road at around 1:35 p.m., MPD said.
According to police, officers located two people and they were transported to are hospitals in critical condition.
No other information has been released.
