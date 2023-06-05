2 seriously injured after shooting in The Heights, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were seriously injured after a shooting in Highland Heights on Monday night, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 9 p.m. to Memphis Fire Station No. 17 on National Street and found a shooting victim had arrived there.
Police said that around this time, officers also responded to Hardin Avenue about a mile away and found a second person believed to have been involved in the same shooting.
They were both transported to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
No other details were released.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives