2 seriously injured after shooting in The Heights, MPD says

Police scene on Hardin Avenue in Memphis on Monday, June 5, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were seriously injured after a shooting in Highland Heights on Monday night, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 9 p.m. to Memphis Fire Station No. 17 on National Street and found a shooting victim had arrived there.

Police said that around this time, officers also responded to Hardin Avenue about a mile away and found a second person believed to have been involved in the same shooting.

They were both transported to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.

No other details were released.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News