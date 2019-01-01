FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you a LIVE update on Good Morning Memphis.
Bartlett Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on New Year's Eve.
The Bartlett Police Department responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Summerhill Drive.
When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot. One victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center. The second victim did not survive.
The BPD Investigative Service Division is actively investigating this case.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5555.
