SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Two female students were found dead Tuesday afternoon as Fayette County Sheriff's Office investigates possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High School, officials said.
Another student was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.
The deaths were discovered hours before the school was scheduled to hold its graduation ceremony.
TBI is investigating the deaths with the Sheriff's Office.
Fayette County Public Schools issued the following statement:
"There was an incident outside Fayette-Ware High School this evening. We are saddened to announce that we have lost two of our high school students while another has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. Please be in prayer for these students, their loved ones, and the Fayette County Public Schools family."
For information about resources for those struggling with substance abuse, visit the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry here.
