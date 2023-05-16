SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Two students were found dead Tuesday afternoon from suspected drug overdoses hours before Fayette-Ware High School's graduation ceremony, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
Another female student was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.
Officials said later that the student's condition had improved.
RELATED: Resources for teens struggling with substance abuse
The deaths were discovered before the school was scheduled to hold its graduation ceremony.
The Sheriff’s Office said that the call came in just before 5 p.m. for three people who were not breathing.
A spokesperson confirmed these three girls' ages ranged between 16-17 but would not say if any of them were supposed to participate in Tuesday night's graduation, which started with a moment of silence.
When asked what the signs of overdose were, the department spokesman wouldn’t give specifics but did say that’s what the first responders on scene assessed.
The Sheriff’s Office said that the department has responded to more drug calls, much like we’re seeing across the country.
TBI is investigating the deaths with the Sheriff's Office.
Fayette County Public Schools issued the following statement:
"There was an incident outside Fayette-Ware High School this evening. We are saddened to announce that we have lost two of our high school students while another has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. Please be in prayer for these students, their loved ones, and the Fayette County Public Schools family."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives