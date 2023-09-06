2 suspects, including 15-year-old, injured after crashing stolen vehicle into house, SCSO says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.- Two suspects, including a 15-year-old, were injured after crashing a stolen vehicle into a house in Northeast Memphis, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
On September 6, a SCSO Deputy spotted a vehicle at St. Elmo and New Brownsville that matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen, SCSO said.
According to SCSO, when the deputy got behind the car, the car began driving away.
Within less than a minute, the car crashed into a house on Neyland Valley Drive, SCSO said.
SCSO said the deputy was able to capture the driver but two other suspects took off on foot. Later, deputies captured one of the two suspects, a 15-year-old.
According to SCSO, the 15-year-old girl was taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital and the 21-year-old driver was taken to Regional One Health.
Both are in non-critical condition, deputies said.
SCSO said the owner of the residence was home but not injured.
