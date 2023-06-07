MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital, following two separate overnight shootings.
At approximately 9:36 p.m., Memphis Police went to an address on Locust Street, in regards to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy shot.
The 16-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, police said.
Later at approximately 9:40 p.m., police went to a scene at Hickory Hill Road, off East Holmes Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a 17-year-old girl shot.
The man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and the 17-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, police said.
These are ongoing investigations.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Brinks employee accused of stealing more than $600K from company, records show
- 15-year-old charged as adult in shooting death of 'Watermelon Man,' DA says
- Man charged with attempted murder in attack on Memphis golf course, Shelby Co. DA says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives