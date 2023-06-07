Stock photo of police lights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital, following two separate overnight shootings.

At approximately 9:36 p.m., Memphis Police went to an address on Locust Street, in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy shot.

The 16-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, police said.

Later at approximately 9:40 p.m., police went to a scene at Hickory Hill Road, off East Holmes Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a 17-year-old girl shot.

The man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and the 17-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, police said.

These are ongoing investigations.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

