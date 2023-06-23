ROSAMOND CHURCH THEFT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two vehicles were stolen and nine vehicles were broken into according to Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

On June 19 to June 20 around 6:50 a.m., officers responded to a call involving a motor vehicle theft at Brinkley Heights Baptist Church, police said. 

According to MPD, the suspects broke into nine vehicles including a blue 2017 Kia Optima which they used in the robberies. 

The suspects returned over 20 times to the location driving a stolen burgundy SUV in the time frame 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., MPD said.

MPD urges you to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information that can lead to an arrest.

