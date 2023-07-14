2 wanted after woman carjacked in northeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are wanted after police said they stole a woman's car during a robbery Wednesday evening in northeast Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 6 p.m. Wednesday to a robbery on Glenhome Drive.
Officers were told that two people approached a woman while she was walking to her car, police said. They pointed a gun at her and took her keys before driving away with her gray 2016 Nissan Rouge.
“We work hard for what we have and to know that at any moment we could be carjacked is kind of scary,” Tammy Conley, who has lived at the apartment complex for eight years, said.
Neighbors told FOX13 they could not believe the crime happened right outside their own homes.
“I’m very shocked,” Conley said. “I usually don’t hear of any crime in this area. This is not a high crime area.”
Security cameras captured the suspects at a nearby gas station. One was seen wearing a hoodie and ripped jeans. The other wore shorts and a t-shirt. They allegedly took off in the victim’s gray Nissan Rogue.
Neighbors said they are tired of hearing about so much crime in their community.
“To be honest, it’s very sad,” Conley said. “I am a middle school teacher and it’s something we discuss a lot in the classroom and in general conversations. It really hurts to see so much crime.”
Conley said her heart goes out to the victim, and she will be keeping her guard up from now on.
“To know that at any point we could be carjacked is kind of scary, but that’s just life,” she said. “You’ve got to keep going, keep up with your surroundings and stay prayed up. That’s what I do.”
On Friday, police released surveillance footage of the two robbers.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
