MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) found two women dead at a Parkway Village home last week.
According to police, officers responded just after 9 p.m. July 27 to a welfare check on Knightway Road and found the two women had "penetrating wounds" after being stabbed with "a sharp or edged weapon."
The women died at the scene, police said.
Witnesses told police that a tall man was seen standing on the side of the women's home on his cell phone.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, police identified the women as Jurice Cole, 71, and Margaret Horton, 66.
MPD also asked anyone with information about the stabbings to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
