Stock photo of police lights.

 Kali Nine LLC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two women were wounded after a late-night shooting Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:27 p.m., Memphis Police went to a scene on Chelsea Avenue, off Pope Street.

When police arrived, they found two women on the ground shot.

Both victims were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

