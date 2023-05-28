Generic Police Lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A late-night shooting sent a 2-year-old to the hospital.

On May 27 at approximately 10:25 p.m., Memphis Police went to a scene on Deer Creek Road.

A 2-year-old shooting victim was taken to St Francis hospital, then later rushed to LeBonheur in critical condition.

There is no suspect info at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

