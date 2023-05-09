MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 20-year-old man was flipped over a car during what the Memphis Police Department described as "unsanctioned stunt driving".
Video shows a car spinning out in a parking lot at Third Street and Belz Boulevard in South Memphis.
Memphis Police said they were not called to the event.
Officers said these type of events are hard for them to prevent because they said they are popup events, so they do not know about them unless they are called.
Memphis Police said they recognized the need to have more events for young people to attend and recommend such events as "Love for the Streets Car Show" on May 28, organized by DJ Envy and Paper Route Empire.
The event will showcase a number of vehicles owned by the late Memphis rapper Young Dolph.
There will also be carnival rides, jumpees, face painting, gaming trucks and more.
The event will be held at the AgriCenter International at the Expo Center from 12-5 p.m.
Admission for kids ages five and under is free.
