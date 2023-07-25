Car mangled in wreck in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 20-year-old woman died from injuries in a car crash in Midtown just after midnight.

A red Dodge Charger travelling southbound on Cooper Street disregarded a red light at Central Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and struck a Chevy Sonic going eastbound, Memphis Police said.

A woman in the Sonic was pulled from the wreck and sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased. 

Memphis Fire at Cooper-Young area car crash

The driver of the Charger left the scene before first-responders arrived at the location, MPD said.

If you have any idea who was behind the wheel of that Charger, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

