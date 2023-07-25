MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 20-year-old woman died from injuries in a car crash in Midtown just after midnight.
A red Dodge Charger travelling southbound on Cooper Street disregarded a red light at Central Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and struck a Chevy Sonic going eastbound, Memphis Police said.
A woman in the Sonic was pulled from the wreck and sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Charger left the scene before first-responders arrived at the location, MPD said.
If you have any idea who was behind the wheel of that Charger, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
