Car mangled in wreck in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 20-year-old woman who died after a hit-and-run in Midtown has been identified. 

Ava Christopher died after a red Dodge Charger driving southbound on Cooper Street ran a red light at Central Avenue and hit a Chevy Sonic she was in around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, Memphis Police (MPD) said. 

Christopher was pulled from the crash and rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died, according to police. 

Memphis Fire at Cooper-Young area car crash

The driver of the Charger left the scene before first-responders arrived at the location, MPD said.

The driver is described as a man  in his 20's who is medium to thin built.

If you have any idea who was behind the wheel of that Charger, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

